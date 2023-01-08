NFL playoff picture: What does Cowboys-Commanders mean for NFC standings

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, and the game will air on Fox. The Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Cowboys have a shot at the No. 1 seed if everything goes their way. The Cowboys are seven-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys playoff picture

Dallas is already locked into, at worst, the No. 5 seed. Due to how well the Philadelphia Eagles have played, the only other seeds the Cowboys can have would be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. To earn the No. 1 seed, Dallas needs a win, and they need the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers to lose. A Cowboys win, a Philadelphia loss, and a 49ers win would result in Dallas winning the NFC East and earning the No. 2 seed, causing the Eagles to fall to No. 5.

Tiebreaker implications

If the Cowboys and Eagles finish with the same record, Dallas has the edge on the tiebreaker. The had-to-head record for these teams remains 1-1, but the Cowboys would have a better divisional record at 5-1 (assuming a win in Week 18) compared to the Eagles at 3-3 (assuming a loss in Week 18).