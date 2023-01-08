 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL playoff picture: What does Cowboys-Commanders mean for NFC standings

The Cowboys face the Commanders in Washington DC on Sunday, January 8. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By TeddyRicketson
Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, and the game will air on Fox. The Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Cowboys have a shot at the No. 1 seed if everything goes their way. The Cowboys are seven-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys playoff picture

Dallas is already locked into, at worst, the No. 5 seed. Due to how well the Philadelphia Eagles have played, the only other seeds the Cowboys can have would be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. To earn the No. 1 seed, Dallas needs a win, and they need the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers to lose. A Cowboys win, a Philadelphia loss, and a 49ers win would result in Dallas winning the NFC East and earning the No. 2 seed, causing the Eagles to fall to No. 5.

Tiebreaker implications

If the Cowboys and Eagles finish with the same record, Dallas has the edge on the tiebreaker. The had-to-head record for these teams remains 1-1, but the Cowboys would have a better divisional record at 5-1 (assuming a win in Week 18) compared to the Eagles at 3-3 (assuming a loss in Week 18).

