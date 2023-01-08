NFL playoff picture: What does Seahawks-Rams mean for NFC standings

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, with the game airing on Fox. The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Seahawks have a shot at claiming the final Wild Card spot in the NFC West. The Seahawks are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks playoff picture

Seattle has to win to have a shot at getting into the playoffs. If they lose to the Rams, they are eliminated. If they win, they need the Green Bay Packers to lose to the Detroit Lions. This will land them the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture, and they will face the No. 2 seed in the first round. When the Seahawks played the Rams in Week 13, they won 27-23. Seattle has gone 2-5 over their last seven games and is coming off a 23-6 victory over the New York Jets.