NFL playoff picture: What does 49ers-Cardinals mean for NFC standings

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 8, with the game airing on Fox. Even though the Cardinals have long since been eliminated from playoff contention, the 49ers have clinched a trip to the postseason.

49ers playoff picture

San Francisco sits with the No. 2 seed heading into this game. Depending on the game results, they could head into the playoffs with the No. 1, No. 2, or No. 3 seed in the NFC. If they lose, the lowest they could drop would be No. 3, but that would require a Minnesota Vikings win over the Chicago Bears. They can move to the No. 1 seed with a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the New York Giants. The 49ers will retain the No. 2 seed if they win their game and the Eagles win theirs.

Tiebreaker implications

The 49ers have the edge over the Vikings in tiebreakers due to a better record in conference games. This is the same tiebreaker that would give San Francisco the No. 1 seed with a win and an Eagles loss.