NFL playoff picture: What does Jets-Dolphins mean for AFC standings

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins face off on Sunday in a Week 18 finale. The Jets are out of the playoff race, but can still play spoiler against a Dolphins team trying to secure a wild card berth. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins playoff picture

Miami is 8-8 and tied with the Patriots and Steelers in the wild card race. New England has the division record tiebreaker over Miami, while Miami has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh. The Dolphins can get into the playoffs with a win and a Patriots loss to the Bills. If the Patriots win or the Dolphins lose, Miami is eliminated from playoff contention. The Patriots are 8.5-point underdogs against the Bills.

Tiebreaker implications

A Dolphins win and Patriots loss would even the two teams in the division record tiebreaker. The Dolphins would get the edge based on the conference tiebreaker.