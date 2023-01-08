 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL playoff picture: What does Jets-Dolphins mean for AFC standings

The Jets face the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday, January 8. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By David Fucillo
&nbsp;A general view of the Miami Dolphins logo prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins face off on Sunday in a Week 18 finale. The Jets are out of the playoff race, but can still play spoiler against a Dolphins team trying to secure a wild card berth. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins playoff picture

Miami is 8-8 and tied with the Patriots and Steelers in the wild card race. New England has the division record tiebreaker over Miami, while Miami has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh. The Dolphins can get into the playoffs with a win and a Patriots loss to the Bills. If the Patriots win or the Dolphins lose, Miami is eliminated from playoff contention. The Patriots are 8.5-point underdogs against the Bills.

Tiebreaker implications

A Dolphins win and Patriots loss would even the two teams in the division record tiebreaker. The Dolphins would get the edge based on the conference tiebreaker.

In This Stream

NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

View all 185 stories

More From DraftKings Nation