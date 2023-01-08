NFL playoff picture: What does Ravens-Bengals mean for AFC standings

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals square off on Sunday to close out Week 18 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Bengals are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ravens are expected to sit running back JK Dobbins to rest him for the playoffs.

Ravens playoff picture

The Ravens are currently in the No. 6 position, but could climb to No. 5 with a win and a Chargers loss to the Broncos. Notably, if the Ravens beat the Bengals and they meet next weekend in the Wild Card round, home-field advantage would be be determined by a coin flip due to the Bengals-Bills cancellation. That result would require a Chargers win over the Broncos.

Bengals playoff picture

The Bengals are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC standings. If they lose or the Bills win, they would be the No. 3 seed. If they win and the Bills lose, they would be tied and it would come down to the strength of victory tiebreaker, which Cincinnati currently leads.

Tiebreaker implications

A Bengals win and a Bills loss would even up the conference record and common games tiebreakers.