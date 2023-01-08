NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Dallas Cowboys fan

We are heading into the final week of the NFL regular season. The Dallas Cowboys have long since clinched a playoff spot and are still mathematically in the running for the overall No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

They need a win against the Washington Commanders in Week 18 as well as two other results. If all three stipulations are met, the Cowboys will earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. For reference, when these teams met in Week 4, a Cooper Rush-led Cowboys team defeated Washington 25-10.

If you are a Cowboys fan, you’ll have two games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Eagles vs. Giants

Cowboys fans need the Giants to beat the Eagles in Week 18. This will be no easy task, as starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to be back for Philly. When these divisional rivals met in Week 14, the Eagles came away with a 48-22 victory. New York has already clinched a playoff spot and will retain their No. 6 seed regardless of the game outcome, so they could end up resting players to prepare for their first-round matchup.

Philadelphia is the 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 42.5. The Eagles are heavy favorites with -850 moneyline odds, while the Giants are the underdogs installed at +600.

49ers vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers turned a corner since acquiring RB Christian McCaffrey at the NFL trade deadline, winning nine straight games. Unfortunately, Dallas fans need that streak to end and need the Niners to lose to the Arizona Cardinals. These teams met in Week 11 in Mexico City, and the 49ers took the 38-10 victory back when Arizona still had Kyler Murray under center.

San Francisco is the 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 40. The 49ers are big favorites with -1050 moneyline odds compared to the underdog Cardinals installed at +700.