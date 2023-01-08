NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Seattle Seahawks fan

The Seattle Seahawks have long since fallen out of contention for the NFC West divisional title. That being said, they head into Week 18 with a shot to still make the NFC playoffs. They have to take down the Los Angeles Rams and only need one other result to clinch the final wild card spot. For reference, when Seattle took on the Rams earlier this season in Week 13, they won 27-23.

If you are a Seahawks fan, you’ll have a game you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

The Seahawks don’t have the benefit of knowing the outcome of this game before their own. Seattle plays at 4:25 p.m. ET, but the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are Week 18’s Sunday Night Football game. Seattle fans need to root for the Lions to beat the Packers in this game. When they played in Week 9, Detroit came away with a 15-9 victory.

The Packers are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 40. Green Bay has -215 moneyline odds as the favorite, with Detroit installed as the +185 underdog.