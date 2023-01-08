NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Detroit Lions fan

Rejoice, Detroit Lions fans, it is the final week of the regular season, and you still have a shot of making the playoffs! Unfortunately for the Lions, they do not control their own destiny. While Detroit will face the Green Bay Packers as part of Week 18’s Sunday Night Football, they will know the result of the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams ahead of kickoff, which could seal their fate.

If you are a Lions fan, you’ll have one game you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Seahawks vs. Rams

In order for the Lions to have a shot at the playoffs, the Seahawks have to lose to the Rams. If that happens, Detroit can earn the final wild card spot in the NFC playoff picture by beating Green Bay in their game. Seattle took down Los Angeles in their Week 13 matchup, 27-23.

Seattle is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 41. The Seahawks are moneyline favorites with -285 odds, while the Rams are installed at +240 as the underdogs.