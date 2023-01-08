NFL playoff picture: What does Eagles-Giants mean for NFC standings

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in an NFC East game in Week 18. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, with the game airing on CBS. Both of these teams have secured a playoff spot, but their exact seeding has yet to be cemented.

Eagles playoff picture

The Eagles currently sit atop the NFC East and hold the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoff picture. With a win, they clinch both. If they lose, they could drop all the way to the 5-seed, although other things would also need to happen. The Dallas Cowboys would have to beat the Washington Commanders, and the San Francisco 49ers would have to lose to the Arizona Cardinals as well as the Eagles losing this game. If Dallas loses, the Eagles lose, and the 49ers win, Philadelphia will fall to the No. 2 seed.

Giants playoff picture

For the Giants, the playoff picture is much easier to understand. Whether or not the Giants win this game, they will retain the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Tiebreaker implications

Philadelphia has a head-to-head win over the Minnesota Vikings, which gives them the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record. This game will not impact tiebreakers since they would be settled already.