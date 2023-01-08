How can Ravens secure home field in the Wild Card round in Week 18?

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season with a matchup against the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Because the Bengals Week 17 game vs. the Bills was canceled, the Ravens don’t have a shot at clinching the AFC North division with a win over the Bengals in Week 18. What the Ravens are playing for is seeding. The Bengals are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the Ravens beat the Bengals in the finale and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Denver Broncos, Baltimore would clinch the 5-seed in the AFC playoffs. That would mean the Ravens face either the Jaguars or Titans in the first round of the playoffs.

If the Ravens win and the Chargers win, Baltimore would be the No. 6 seed and slated to face the Bengals in the Wild Card round. Due to the Bills-Bengals cancellation, the NFL announced that the fact that Baltimore would have two wins over Cincinnati, there would be a coin toss to determine where that game would take place.

If the Ravens lose, they will be the No. 6 seed and travel to face either the Bengals or the Bills.