How can Dolphins clinch a playoff berth in Week 18?

The Miami Dolphins head into Week 18 with a chance to clinch the final wild card berth. They need some help, but they have a decent shot at it. It’s not a walk in the park due to injuries, but they have a clear road to the playoffs.

The Dolphins face the New York Jets and are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. First and foremost, Miami needs to win this game. They’ll be sending out Skylar Thompson at quarterback due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. The Jets are sending out Joe Flacco due to Mike White’s rib injuries and Zach Wilson’s ineffectiveness. This game is as much a toss-up as any in Week 18.

If the Dolphins beat the Jets, they can clinch a playoff berth if the Patriots lose or tie the Bills. New England is traveling to Buffalo for this one and the Bills have something to play for. Buffalo can’t claim the No. 1 seed, but they can still force the AFC title game to be played on a neutral site if they win and face the Chiefs. The Bills are a 7.5-point favorite against the Patriots.

The Dolphins can also clinch a playoff berth with a tie, a Patriots loss, and a Steelers loss or tie against the Browns. The Steelers are a 2.5-point favorite against the Browns.