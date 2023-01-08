How can Steelers clinch a playoff berth in Week 18?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed into Week 18 with a chance to claim a playoff berth if they win and get some help. They don’t control their own destiny, but the help they need is not out of the realm of the possible.

The Steelers will make the playoffs in one of two scenarios:

A win plus a Dolphins loss or tie plus a Patriots loss or tie, OR A tie plus a Dolphins loss plus a Patriots loss

Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite against Cleveland at DraftKings Sportsbook and are -145 on the moneyline. Cleveland has nothing to play for it but likely wouldn’t mind being a spoiler for their division rivals.

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jets and -190 on the moneyline. Miami is dealing with a host of quarterback injuries, with Tua Tagovailoa out due to a concussion and Teddy Bridgewater only available as a backup due to a finger injury. On the other hand, the Jets are sending out Joe Flacco with Mike White injured.

Finally, the Patriots are a 7.5-point road underdog against the Bills and +290 on the moneyline. Buffalo needs a win to force a neutral site AFC title game if they meet the Chiefs. Additionally, they could need a win to hold off the Bengals for the No. 2 seed.