How can Eagles clinch division, No. 1 seed in Week 18?

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants in Week 18. They head into this week with a 13-3 record and sitting atop the NFC East. While they have clinched a playoff berth, the division and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture remains up for grabs.

The Eagles do control their own destiny in both regards. Here is how they can lock up the NFC East and the overall No. 1 seed for the NFC.

Can clinch NFC East division title with:

1) Win against Giants OR

2) Dallas Cowboys' lose to the Washington Commanders

Can clinch NFC No. 1 seed, home field advantage and first-round bye with:

1) Win against Giants, OR

2) Cowboys lose to Commanders + San Francisco 49ers lose to Arizona Cardinals

They are a 14.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys are a touchdown favorite an the 49ers are a 14-point favorite.

Depending on the results from Week 18, the Eagles could end up with the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 5 seeds in the NFC playoff bracket.