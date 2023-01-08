How can 49ers clinch NFC’s No. 1 seed in Week 18?

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The 49ers have locked down the NFC West already but still have a shot at taking over the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Can clinch NFC’s No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and first-round bye with:

49ers beat Cardinals + Philadelphia Eagles lose to New York Giants

San Francisco took on Arizona back in Week 11. In this matchup, the 49ers had Jimmy Garoppolo under center, with the Cardinals starting Colt McCoy. Even so, the 49ers still picked up the 38-10 victory. The good news for the 49ers is that the worst seed that they can have in the NFC is the No. 2 seed. This doesn’t grant them the first-round bye but does give them the easiest first-round matchup based on seeding.

The 49ers are a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Eagles are a 14.5-point favorite.