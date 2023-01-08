How can Cowboys clinch NFC East and No. 1 seed in Week 18?

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 18 of the NFL season and plenty is on the line. Dallas is currently the No. 5 seed with the top wild card berth, but they have a shot at winning the NFC East title and also claiming as high as the No. 1 seed.

The Cowboys first have to beat the Commanders. Dallas is a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Commanders sending out Sam Howell for his first career start. If the Cowboys beat the Commanders, they then need the Giants to beat the Eagles to clinch the NFC East. The Giants are resting some of their starters and are currently a 16-point favorite with a line that has been quickly rising.

If the Cowboys win and the Eagles lose, Dallas would then need the Cardinals to claim a road upset of the 49ers. San Francisco is a 14-point favorite with Arizona likely sitting some of their starters in a meaningless regular season finale. If the 49ers lose, along with a Cowboys win and Eagles loss, Dallas would clinch the No. 1 seed and home field through the NFC playoffs. If the 49ers won in that scenario, Dallas would clinch the No. 2 seed while Philadelphia would be the No. 5 seed.