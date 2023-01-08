How can Lions clinch a playoff berth in Week 18?

The Detroit Lions could shock the entire football world by making the NFL playoffs after a disappointing start to the 2022-23 regular season. Here’s how they can do it.

The Lions have the honor of playing their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football which is a win-or-go-home scenario for the Pack but not the Lions.

In fact, the Lions could already be eliminated before the kickoff of SNF.

Detroit has three different scenarios that would earn them the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Lions win and the Seahawks either lose or tie. The Lions tie and the Seahawks lose. The Lions tie, the Seahawks tie and the Commanders win.

If the Seahawks win then the Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention and will be forced to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, so Dan Campbell and Detroit will need some help to make the final game of the regular season interesting.