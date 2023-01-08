How can Packers clinch a playoff berth in Week 18?

Following a disappointing start to the 2022-23 NFL regular season, the Green Bay Packers have been on a late-season run to earn a playoff spot in the NFC.

Sitting tied for second place in the NFC North with the Detroit Lions at 8-8, the Packers are currently on a four-game winning streak. That makes the Pack’s Sunday Night Football showdown with the Lions practically a win-or-go-home for both teams.

It’s quite simple for the Packers, really. All Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay need to do is beat the Lions, their NFC North rivals, to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs. They would then take on the No. 2 seed — either the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings — in the Wild Card round.

If the Packers lose, they have no other way of making the playoffs while it would open the door for either the Lions or Seahawks to earn the No. 7 spot.