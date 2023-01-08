Should you start Mac Jones in DFS in Week 18?

The New England Patriots travel to face division rival Buffalo Bills in Week 18, and for the former it is simple: win and secure the No. 7 seed in the AFC and a subsequent playoff spot. New England will need to rely on a strong performance from quarterback Mac Jones, who is hoping to close out the regular season with positive momentum.

Amid a tough matchup on Sunday, how compelling is it to plug Jones into DFS lineups this week?

Should you start Mac Jones in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Jones is priced at $5,000 at DraftKings for Week 18, ranking 20th among signal-callers playing on the Sunday slate. The second-year signal-caller has plenty to prove as he closes out the regular season, and with playoff implications at stake, there’s a chance that New England leans a bit more on his playmaking from the pocket. Jones is coming off a 203-yard, two-touchdown performance in last week’s win over the Dolphins, which is some encouraging momentum heading into the regular season finale.

The matchup won’t be easy for Jones as he travels on a road to face a stingy Bills defense. Buffalo is allowing the fourth-fewest DKFP to opposing quarterbacks this season, and they allow just 1.2 passing touchdowns per game, which is tied for ninth in the NFL. Besting the Bills hasn’t been easy for the Patriots lately either, as Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings.

New England fell 24-10 when these two teams last met on December 1, as Jones completed just 61 percent of his passes for 195 yards and one touchdown. Even if the Patriots come out on top, it could very well be a hard-fought, low-scoring game, with defensive takeaways proving to be the x-factor. It will be a tall task for Jones to put together a strong fantasy performance, so the better path is to look elsewhere for better value.