Should you start Rhamondre Stevenson in DFS in Week 18?

The New England Patriots will hit the road to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8, airing on CBS. What does this matchup mean for Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson? Should you put him in your Week 18 DFS lineups?

Should you start Rhamondre Stevenson in NFL DFS in Week 18?

You are better off looking elsewhere at running back for DFS purposes in Week 18. Stevenson has produced some big games this season, but he’s locked into a timeshare with fellow RB Damien Harris in this tough matchup.

Stevenson is $6,700 at DraftKings, which is the ninth-highest salary among running backs this week. The matchup at Buffalo doesn’t look great on paper, as the Bills have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to the running back position. When these teams met in Week 13, Stevenson had 13.8 fantasy points, which included 10 carries for 54 yards and six catches (eight targets) for 24 receiving yards. The Pats’ RB failed to find the end zone in this game.

Stevenson has been a solid DFS asset all season, and he’s averaging 15.2 fantasy points per game. That includes 20+ fantasy points in seven games this year, including a season-high 27.8 fantasy points at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Even though he’s healthy now, injuries have plagued Stevenson several times this season, causing him to come short of five fantasy points in two of his last four games.