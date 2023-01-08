Should you start Damien Harris in DFS in Week 18?

The New England Patriots will travel to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8 while airing on CBS. What does this matchup mean for Patriots RB Damien Harris? Should you plug him into your NFL DFS lineups this week?

Should you start Damien Harris in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Harris checks in with a $5,300 salary on DraftKings for Week 18. While that’s not a bad price, it’s difficult to believe that Harris will provide a solid return on investment.

Harris returned to the Patriots backfield after missing several weeks, taking nine carries for 31 yards and hauling in three receptions for 18 yards against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. He’s essentially splitting carries with fellow Patriots RB, Rhamondre Stevenson, who can be considered the “1A” option in this backfield.

The matchup doesn’t inspire confidence either, as Buffalo has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Harris is averaging 8.5 fantasy points per contest this season, and it’s hard to believe that he will hit that benchmark in this game. Go ahead and look elsewhere at the running back position for DFS.