Should you start Tyquan Thornton in DFS in Week 18?

The New England Patriots will travel to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8, on CBS. What does this matchup mean for Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton? Should you plug him into your DFS lineups this weekend? We’ll break it down below.

Should you start Tyquan Thornton in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Thornton is cheap with a $3,300 salary which makes him an attractive value filler in DFS. It helps that he caught 3-of-7 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown (15 fantasy points) last week against the Miami Dolphins.

Having said that, we need to acknowledge that Thornton has a wide range of fantasy outcomes. Patriots QB Mac Jones hasn’t been an efficient passer this season, and Thornton caught just one pass in two previous games before his Week 17 outburst against the Dolphins. Still, there’s a good chance the Patriots will need to throw more than usual while trying to keep pace with the Bills, which is good news for Thornton’s fantasy outlook.

If you need a cheap WR3 filler hovering around minimum salary, then Thornton is worth a look. Just beware that you are leaning into some risk while hoping the rookie can repeat last week’s results.