Should you start Hunter Henry in DFS in Week 18?

The New England Patriots will travel to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8 while airing on CBS. What does this matchup mean for Patriots TE Hunter Henry? Should you consider clicking him into your DFS lineups for Week 18? We’ll break it down below.

Should you start Hunter Henry in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Henry checks in at $3,300 for Week 18 DFS contests at DraftKings. Henry has been very inconsistent this season, but he’s coming off one of his better games in recent history, grabbing 5-of-6 targets for 52 yards against the Miami Dolphins last week.

Still, it’s difficult to trust the Patriots TE, especially against a Bills team that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the tight end position this season. In the Patriots' last matchup with Buffalo (Week 13), Henry had two catches for 13 yards. In fact, he has tallied less than five fantasy points in 10 games this season. Simply put, his fantasy floor is extremely low, and you should probably look elsewhere for a DFS tight end in Week 18.