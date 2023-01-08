Should you start Devin Singletary in DFS in Week 18?

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET while airing on CBS. What does this matchup mean for Bills RB Devin Singletary? Should you click him into your DFS lineups for Week 18? We’ll break it down below.

Should you start Devin Singletary in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Singletary checks in with a $5,800 price tag at DraftKings this week. His fantasy production has been all over the map in recent weeks, ranging from 23.5 fantasy points (Week 16 at Chicago Bears) to 5.3 in Week 14 vs. the New York Jets.

The last time the Bills faced New England, Singletary came through with 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. However, he failed to record a catch, leaving him with 11.1 fantasy points at the end of the day. Even though Singletary was efficient and found the end-zone in that game, it’s concerning that he only scored 11.1 fantasy points. You would expect more from a running back priced at $5,800.

Because of that, it feels like Singletary’s fantasy upside is limited, and you should pass on him for all DFS formats in Week 18.