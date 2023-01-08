Should you start Stefon Diggs in DFS in Week 18?

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots in the final week of the regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8. What does this matchup mean for Bills WR Stefon Diggs? Should you roster him in DFS? We’ll break it down below.

Should you start Stefon Diggs in NFL DFS in Week 18?

A premiere receiver like Diggs is going to come with an expensive price tag. That’s the case this week, as he’s $7,900 for DraftKings' main DFS contests. Still, there are five receivers more expensive than him in that slate. Here they are in order: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and A.J. Brown.

Does that mean Diggs makes for relative value in DFS? The Patriots rank middle-of-the-pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. When these teams played in Week 13, Diggs caught 7-of-9 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown (22.2 fantasy points). While he hasn’t returned to that form in his last three games, we need to remember that Diggs posted 20+ fantasy points eight times this season.

This looks like a nice buy-low opportunity for Diggs, and you should consider him for your Week 18 DFS lineups.