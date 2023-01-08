Should you start Gabe Davis in DFS in Week 18?

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots in the final week of the NFL regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8 while airing on CBS. What does this matchup mean for Bills WR Gabe Davis? Should you click him into your DFS lineup for Week 18? We’ll break it down below.

Should you start Gabe Davis in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Davis checks in with a mid-range price of $5,400 at DraftKings when looking at the main NFL DFS slate on Sunday.

The Bills WR is averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game this season, but he has a wide range of outcomes. Davis racked up 35 fantasy points against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, and he has topped 16 fantasy points four times this season. However, Davis has also flopped with seven or fewer fantasy points five times this season.

The matchup against New England is middle of the road. When these two teams last met (Week 13), Davis caught 2-of-7 targets for 15 yards and a touchdown. That was good for 9.5 fantasy points.

You can probably find better receivers than Davis for your DFS lineups in Week 18. He’s in the borderline conversation in tournaments due to his ability to catch multiple touchdowns, but there’s an even better chance that he scores single-digit fantasy points in this matchup.