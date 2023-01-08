Should you start Desmond Ridder in DFS in Week 18?

The Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Week 18 NFC South clash to close out the 2022-23 regular season. The Bucs have clinched a playoff berth, while the Falcons will use this as an opportunity to get a solid look at their young offensive cornerstones before they head into the offseason. Desmond Ridder will make the final appearance of his rookie campaign, after completing 54 passes on 85 attempts for 484 yards and zero touchdowns in three games.

Ridder did a fair job of game-managing in the Falcons’ Week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He finished with a 19-of-26 passing line for 169 yards but had zero touchdowns. While it was a decent showing in just his second NFL start, the backfield tandem of Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, along with the leg of kicker Younghoe Koo is what ultimately won the game for Atlanta. Look for a similar approach from them the rest of the way.

Should you start Desmond Ridder in NFL DFS in Week 18?

It’s clear that the Falcons are taking their time with Ridder so that the 23-year-old can get his feet wet running the offense before his first full season under center next year. He has yet to record a passing, or rushing touchdown, so there’s a reason why DraftKings has him priced as one of the cheapest QBs on the DFS market. Offering next to nothing in terms of fantasy production thus far with a 7.6 average in standard scoring, Ridder has a chance to build his confidence against Tampa Bay in Week 18.