Should you start Tyler Allgeier in DFS in Week 18?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to close out the 2022-23 NFL season on a high note when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South melee in Week 18. The Falcons are eliminated from the playoffs but have an opportunity to hand their division rival a loss before they begin their postseason action. They also have a few potential stars on the DFS market this week. Tyler Allgeier will be the most popular out of all of them — logging 55 carries for 296 yards and two touchdowns in the last three games.

In Atlanta’s Week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Allgeier got things rolling early once again when he scored the first touchdown of the game on a goal-line carry in the second quarter. Backfield mate Cordarrelle Patterson stole a touchdown away from the 22-year-old rookie just minutes later, but overall, it appears that the Falcons favor Allgeier in the red zone. Look for him to have another quality rushing performance in a run-dominant offense.

Should you start Tyler Allgeier in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Allgeier is currently a bargain at $5,600, averaging 9.9 fantasy points per game. With Cordarrelle Patterson penciled in as the No. 2 option on the depth chart at this point, Allgeier should finish out the year strong against a disinterested Tampa Bay defense in Week 18.