Should you start Drake London in DFS in Week 18?

The Atlanta Falcons have exceeded 200 passing yards just once in the previous three games, and haven’t recorded a passing touchdown since Desmond Ridder took over at starting quarterback in Week 15. That said, there may be good news for all of the Drake London truthers out there this week.

The Falcons will go up against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has switched into playoff mode. A golden opportunity lies ahead for the Falcons to resurrect their passing attack. The Buccaneers' defense has allowed the second-most passing TDs (2.3) to opponents over the last three appearances, so look for Atlanta’s drought through the air to end on Sunday. And when it does, odds are that London will be the main beneficiary.

Should you start Drake London in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Start. The rookie wide receiver is averaging 10 targets in the last four contests, despite turning that share into just 6.2 catches for 77 yards. Something has to give soon, and it should in a meaningless game against an exploitable pass defense. Winning DFS always comes down to the bargain-priced, high-upside players. Take London this week at $4,900.