Should you start Kirk Cousins in DFS in Week 18?

The Minnesota Vikings are NFC North champions and will gear up for a 2022-23 playoff run starting with a light battle against the Chicago Bears in Week 18. The Vikings knocked themselves out of the running for the NFC’s top spot with a 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, so it will be interesting to see how much motivation they will have on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins is coming off his worst outing since Week 11 — completing 18 passes on 31 attempts for 205 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Since the Vikings will not have a first-round bye in the postseason, it’s uncertain whether Cousins will get a full shot at redemption against the Bears, or if the coaching staff will be cautious with the playing time.

Should you start Kirk Cousins in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Sit. DraftKings currently has Cousins priced at $6,500 on the DFS market, making him the ninth-most expensive QB in Sunday’s contests. While you will have to scope around the league at the games bearing hefty playoff implications in Week 18, Cousins is quarterbacking for a team with nothing to lose or gain at the moment. He’ll be hard to trust, even at such a bargain price against the Bears. He’s averaging the 10th-most fantasy points, with 19 per game.