Should you start Justin Jefferson in DFS in Week 18?

Justin Jefferson crushed the dreams of countless fantasy football title hopefuls in Week 17. The Minnesota Vikings were stomped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers, and Jefferson turned in just 1.5 fantasy points. Even the greatest players in history have had quiet games, and if any player should be given a pardon, it’s him. The 23-year-old has been the top wide receiver in the NFL this season, hauling in a career-best 124 receptions for 1,771 yards. He heads into the final week with nine total touchdowns.

Jefferson was shadowed by Jaire Alexander for the entire game on New Year’s Day, and Alexander certainly enacted his revenge, after Jefferson torched the Packers defense all the way back in Week 1 with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. The explosive wideout will get another opportunity against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Should you start Justin Jefferson in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Sit. Jefferson might be a tad overpriced in Week 18. He’s the most expensive WR at $9,100, averaging 24.4 fantasy points per contest. To put that into perspective, Tyreek Hill is $8,600 averaging 22.7, followed by Ja’Marr Chase at $8,400 averaging 21.3. The Vikings are in playoff mode and might need to consider the health of their star players, as they prepare to strap in for a vigorous road of NFC opponents. Jefferson could very well dominate a feeble Bears secondary, but do you really want to neglect the thinner positions like tight end or running back for the chance of that happening? After just one catch for 15 yards last week, we wouldn’t recommend it.