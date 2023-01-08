Should you start Dalvin Cook in DFS in Week 18?

After getting outplayed all over the field on New Year's Day, the Minnesota Vikings will hope to give themselves a confidence boost ahead of the NFL playoffs. They will get the Chicago Bears in Week 18, a team that they already have a victory against in the 2022-23 season. The Vikings will need to be cautious with their players on Sunday, from the passing game to running game, which raises the question: What should you do with Dalvin Cook?

Cook, along with the other star members of the Vikings offense vanished in the Week 17 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. The sixth-year RB rushed nine times for 27 yards and zero touchdowns while hauling in two-of-three targets for 17 yards — totaling his worst fantasy count for the season with 4.4 points. To be fair, Cook and backfield mate Alexander Mattison experienced a negative game script early on in the affair. The Packers shot off to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, and then extended it to 27-3 by halftime, leaving zero opportunity for the running backs to find their normal rhythm. We expect that to change against a porous Chicago run defense.

Should you start Dalvin Cook in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Cook has enormous bounce-back potential in Week 18. DraftKings currently has him priced at $7,300, averaging 15.3 fantasy points.