Should you start TJ Hockenson in DFS in Week 18?

Following a devastating blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings will look to get the passing game back on track in Week 18. TJ Hockenson’s output was a lone bright spot, catching seven catches on a team-high 12 targets for 59 yards. This is a trend we should expect to see moving forward, as the 25-year-old tight end went off for 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns the week prior against the New York Giants.

On the day when the Minnesota offense couldn’t get out of their own path, it was very encouraging to see Hockenson collect double-digit targets for the second week in a row. The Chicago Bears allow 240.0 passing yards per game to opponents, so the big tight end should have a substantial role once again if the Vikings plan to air it out.

Should you start TJ Hockenson in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Hockenson is currently priced at $5,700 on the DFS market for Sunday. This might have to be the position that makes you a big spender in Week 18. It’s uncertain how motivated the Vikings will be for this matchup since it essentially means next to nothing for their playoff seeding, but Hockenson has become elite this season at fantasy football’s thinnest lineup spot.