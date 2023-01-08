Should you start Nathan Peterman in DFS in Week 18?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a hip injury in last week’s game against the Lions. While it’s not expected to be a long-term worry, it’s enough that the Bears decided to sit Fields this week in their season finale. In place of Fields, the Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman against the Minnesota Vikings.

Should you start Nathan Peterman in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Peterman isn’t even the Bears’ regular backup quarterback. Trevor Siemian would normally have that honor, but he was placed on injured reserve early last month. The team signed Peterman to the active roster from the practice squad following that.

Peterman did see some playing time with the Bears back in Week 16. In five passing attempts, he managed three completion and one interception. That was the 13th pick of his career—he’s thrown a baker’s dozen interceptions with just 141 career attempts since 2017.

In other words, no, you should not start Nathan Peterman in DFS this week.