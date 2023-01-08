Should you start David Montgomery in DFS in Week 18?

The Chicago Bears are wrapping up a 2022-2023 season that has a number of question marks heading into the offseason, namely on the offensive side of the ball. While there are talented playmakers at a few positions, Week 18 will serve as an evaluation game for the likes of David Montgomery, who is hoping to end the season on a strong note.

There is a chance that Montgomery gets an added number of opportunities this Sunday, and if he can make the most of them does it make sense to plug him into DFS lineups this week?

Should you start David Montgomery in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Montgomery is priced at $6,500 at DraftKings and he’ll look to bounce back after being overshadowed in last week’s 41-10 loss to the Lions. It has been a crowded backfield all season long in Chicago, with Montgomery battling for carries with not only fellow running back Khalil Herbert, but Justin Fields as well, who had 10 carries for 132 yards himself last week. Fields has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest, so perhaps Montgomery can benefit from what will likely be an increase in carries coming his way.

The matchup is favorable for Montgomery this week, as the Vikings have the 20th-ranked run defense which gives up 123.4 yards per game on the ground. Over the last three weeks, the Vikings’ defense has been even leakier, with their average rushing yards per game surrendered bumping up to 153.3. Minnesota gives up 24.6 DKFP per game to opposing running backs, which is the sixth-most among NFL defenses.

Montgomery provides some nice value at his price point, which is cheaper than the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, and Saquon Barkley, who could all be limited in some capacity ahead of next week’s playoffs. Scouting for players that are playing for significance is key in Week 18, and Montgomery fits the bill.