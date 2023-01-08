Should you start Khalil Herbert in DFS in Week 18?

After a month on injured reserve with a hip injury, the Chicago Bears welcomed running back Khalil Herbert back to the lineup in Week 16. This week, he’ll be in action against the Minnesota Vikings as the season wraps up.

Should you start Khalil Herbert in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Despite some strong outings earlier in the season, Herbert returned to find David Montgomery firmly entrenched in the starting running back job for the Bears. Herbert had six carries for seven yards in his first game back, and he had five rushing attempts for 31 yards last week.

The Vikings have said that they’ll play their starters this week against Chicago, despite having the NFC’s third playoff seed all locked up. How long their starters stay in the game is another question. That could be a factor in Chicago’s offensive performance, especially the running backs since Nathan Peterman will be under center for the Bears.

Herbert’s only $4,600 in DraftKings leagues this week, but he’s not without some risk since he’s playing a limited role behind Montgomery. Still, he might be tempting as a bargain basement flex play given the situation.