Should you start Cole Kmet in DFS in Week 18?

Last week was another especially ugly turn for the Chicago Bears, losing by more than 30 points to the Detroit Lions. But if you wanted to find a bright spot, at least from a fantasy football perspective, Bears tight end Cole Kmet did manage to catch a touchdown pass. This week he’s got the chance to finish the season with a decent outing against the Minnesota Vikings.

Should you start Cole Kmet in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Kmet’s touchdown was his sixth score of the season and his first since Week 10. He had two catches for 27 yards in that one. Kmet hasn’t managed to top 27 yards in his last three outings. However, he’s got a couple of things working in his favor this week.

The Vikings are the 13th-ranked defense against tight ends this season, and while the team has said that its starters will play, they might not play the entire game with their playoff position all locked up. The Bears are starting Nathan Peterman at quarterback, who might benefit from a safety valve at tight end for some dink and dunk work.

Kmet’s a solid second-tier option among tight ends in DFS this week. He’s only $4,600 in DraftKings leagues, and worth a flyer in your lineup.