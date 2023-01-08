Should you start JK Dobbins in DFS in Week 18?

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins will close out the regular season with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon during the 1:00 p.m. ET slate. If you are considering throwing him into your DFS lineup in Week 18, here’s a look at what to consider.

Dobbins dominated the backfield touches in last week’s 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with 17 carries for 93 yards, though he was held out of the end zone. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens handle this matchup as a victory could force a coin flip to determine which team has home-field advantage in the Wild Card game. He could be a risky play if Baltimore decides to limit starters in a game that could ultimately be relatively meaningless even with a victory.

Should you start JK Dobbins in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Dobbins is priced at $5,700 on DraftKings and with a similar workload as Week 17, he should flirt with 100 rushing yards. However, there is a decent amount of risk for a dud performance especially if the Bengals jump out to a decent lead.