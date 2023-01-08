Should you start Mark Andrews in DFS in Week 18?

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews hit the 100-yard mark last week for the third time this season and will close out the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during the 1:00 p.m. ET slate of games. If you’re considering him in your DFS lineup in Week 18, here’s a look at what to think about.

Andrews is the leader in all receiving categories with Baltimore by a fairly wide margin, and he caught all nine targets that went his way for 100 yards in last week’s 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but was held out of the end zone. The Ravens are in a unique position in Week 18 because a victory could potentially force a coin flip to determine home-field advantage in the Wild Card round. With all that going on, it’s difficult to know what Baltimore will do with its top playmakers.

Should you start Mark Andrews in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Andrews is priced at $5,400 on DraftKings and if he’s on the field the entire game, he could end up being the best tight end of the weekend. However, this is a big price considering the possibility of the Ravens not playing their stars the full game.