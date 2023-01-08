Should you start Joe Burrow in DFS in Week 18?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will close out the regular season with a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 on Sunday. If you are considering using him in your DFS lineup, here’s an overview of what to think about before making an official decision.

Burrow threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, completing 40-of-52 pass attempts in his last full game, which was a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots. The Bengals are in an interesting spot this weekend after news of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills not being made up. Cincinnati clinched the AFC North, but a loss on Sunday could force a coin toss to see which team hosts the Wild Card round. The Bengals should want to win this game but if they start to pull away, it would make a ton of sense to give their starters some rest.

Should you start Joe Burrow in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Burrow is priced at $7,300 on DraftKings as one of the most expensive QBs on the slate. This will likely be a tight ballgame with an incentive to win, so the chances of him sitting out much of this game are unlikely.