Should you start Joe Mixon in DFS in Week 18?

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will close out the regular season with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday during the 1:00 p.m. slate. If you are considering Mixon in your DFS lineup in Week 18, here’s a look at what to think about before you make a decision.

In his most recent full game, Mixon rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries and caught 7-of-9 targets that went his way for 43 yards in a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots. With the cancellation of the game against the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals clinched the AFC North. However, Cincinnati should have plenty of motivation to win this game because there’s a scenario where it could lose home-field advantage with a coin flip, but that chance is eliminated if the Bengals pick up a win.

Should you start Joe Mixon in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Mixon is priced at $7,100 on DraftKings, and the Bengals will likely keep their starters going unless Cincinnati jumps out to a big lead, so he should be a safe play, especially considering his ability as a pass catcher.