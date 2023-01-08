Should you start Ja’Marr Chase in DFS in Week 18?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will close out the regular season with a Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday during the 1:00 p.m. ET window. If you are considering putting the Bengals' star wide receiver into your DFS lineup, here’s an overview of what to consider before submitting a lineup.

Chase caught eight of the 11 targets that went his way for 79 yards but was held without a touchdown in his last full game when Cincinnati lost to the New England Patriots 22-18. With the cancellations of last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals are in an interesting position because a loss could force a coin toss that would decide home-field advantage in the Wild Card round, so Cincinnati should be focused on picking up a win in this spot and play its stars.

Should you start Ja’Marr Chase in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Chase has an $8,400 DFS price, which is the third highest in Week 18, and with the Bengals likely to keep their foot on the gas, he always has an opportunity to explode for a huge fantasy day.