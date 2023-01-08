Should you start Tee Higgins in DFS in Week 18?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will hit the field on Sunday for the final time in the regular season with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens during the 1:00 p.m. ET slate. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to think about before officially making your decision.

In his most recent full game, Higgins went off for eight catches on nine targets for 128 yards with a touchdown in a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots. Looking to this weekend, a Bengals victory would eliminate the possibility of losing out on a home game during the Wild Card round, so they have plenty of incentive to play their top players till this game is in hand.

Should you start Tee Higgins in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Higgins has a $7,600 price on DraftKings, and he is expected to play the full game, so he is a very safe wide receiver play in Week 18.