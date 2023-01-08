Should you start Hayden Hurst in DFS in Week 18?

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst will get a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, and the game is slated to get started at 1:00 p.m. ET. If you want to put Hurst into your DFS lineup, here’s an overview of what to think about before submitting your roster.

Hurst missed three games in a row with an injury before returning to the lineup for last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills. He has 48 catches for 400 yards with two touchdowns on the season. The Bengals are likely to keep all of their top players on the field this weekend so they can avoid any chance at losing home-field advantage during the Wild Card round.

Should you start Hayden Hurst in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Hurst has a $3,100 price in Week 18, which is very cheap, but he hasn’t reached 60 yards in a game this season. Hurst is unlikely to have much value unless he finds the end zone, and he has only scored twice this season.