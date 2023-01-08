Should you start Garrett Wilson in DFS in Week 18?

The playoffs are out of reach for the New York Jets, but they could play spoiler this week against the Miami Dolphins. It’s a good spot for the team’s leading wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, who’ll be an attractive play in DFS lineups this week.

Should you start Garrett Wilson in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Wilson had a bad day in Week 17. Despite a hefty 11 targets, he only managed to come up with three grabs for 18 yards, one of his worst outings of the season. But it wasn’t really his fault as Mike White was making absolutely terrible passes on the day. This week, White’s out, and the Jets will have Joe Flacco under center.

Joe Flacco starting isn’t good news for anyone, except for maybe Garrett Wilson. Flacco leaned on Wilson in his run as the team’s starter through the first three games of the season. Wilson had 214 yards and two touchdowns during that stretch. He also averaged 11 targets per game too.

Wilson is just $5,800 in DraftKings leagues this week, a relative bargain for a team’s No. 1 wideout. He’s worth a spot in lineups.