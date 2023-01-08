Should you start Tyler Conklin in DFS in Week 18?

It’s hard to get excited about Joe Flacco taking another turn as the New York Jets starting quarterback, but, strangely, it could be a positive development for tight end Tyler Conklin’s fantasy football outlook this week.

Should you start Tyler Conklin in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Conklin is coming off one of his best games of the season. Despite an awful Jets offensive performance last week, their starting tight end managed to catch all six passes that came his way for 80 yards. That was only the second time he’s had 80 yards all season. The last time was back in Week 3 when Flacco was starting.

In that game, Conklin was targeted eight times, catching all of them for 84 yards, a season-high. Conklin had 140 yards and a touchdown during Flacco’s three-game turn as the Jets' starter in the first three weeks of the season.

The Jets take on the Miami Dolphins this week, a team that ranks 30th against opposing tight ends. You can add him to your DFS lineup for just $3,600 in DraftKings leagues. This is a great week to start Conklin.