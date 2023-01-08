Should you start Raheem Mostert in DFS in Week 18?

Clinging to faint playoff hopes, the Miami Dolphins will take on the New York Jets this week. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson will get the start, which might actually provide some fantasy football benefit for running back Raheem Mostert.

Should you start Raheem Mostert in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Mostert hasn’t put up big rushing totals over the last two weeks, but that can mostly be blamed on the Dolphins having to abandon the run in those contests. However, despite putting up just 29 rushing yards on nine carries, Mostert caught eight passes on eight targets for 62 yards and a touchdown for a respectable showing in the box score. Thompson was under center for a chunk of that game too.

The Jets’ run defense gave up nearly 200 yards to the Seahawks last week, despite a middle-of-the-pack ranking over the course of the season. The last time the Dolphins faced them, Mostert ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He’ll have additional value for his role in the passing game this week.

Putting Mostert in your DFS lineup this week will only set you back $6,000 in DraftKings leagues. He’s a solid choice for an RB2 or flex.