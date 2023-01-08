Should you start Jeff Wilson in DFS in Week 18?

Last week, for the second time in two games, Jeff Wilson actually had an edge over Raheem Mostert in rushing attempts for the Miami Dolphins. Still, he managed just 45 yards on 15 carries against a tough Patriots defense. This week, he’ll be part of a running back rotation alongside Mostert against the New York Jets.

Should you start Jeff Wilson in NFL DFS in Week 18?

The week before last, against the Packers, Wilson had 37 yards on nine attempts, and he scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. That’s primarily where his fantasy football value has been—as a goal-line threat for the Dolphins.

Curiously, he did see a season-high seven targets in the passing game, catching three of them for 31 yards. Still, it’s hard to bank on that based on Mostert’s larger role in the passing game.

Wilson is a risky player to have in your DFS lineups this week, given his role in the backfield split. At $5,500 in DraftKings leagues, he’s not going to take up a huge chunk of your budget, but the potential return hinges mostly on whether or not he’ll score. I’d avoid him this week.