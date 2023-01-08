Should you start D’Onta Foreman in DFS in Week 18?

With the NFC South already decided. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints will be playing Sunday for the sake of official records. Despite that, there’s always the chance of a player having a career day in a game that would otherwise be meaningless. Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman could fit into that category.

Should you start D’Onta Foreman in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Foreman is priced at $5,200, which seems like fair market value. He struggled last week against the Buccaneers (13 carries, 35 yards), but Tampa Bay was stacking hard against the run and had a healthy Vita Vea on the field. Since getting a feature role in the Panthers' offense, Foreman has rushed for over 100 yards five times in 11 games. He’s also averaging nearly 18 carries a game. Foreman has nearly no value as a receiver, so everything he gets is going to be on the ground.

The question comes down to his health. Foreman is listed as questionable and was a limited practice participant on Friday. The likelihood of Foreman playing is high — he is on a one-year “prove it” deal with the Panthers and wants to get another contract — maybe a 2-3 year deal. He’s also 154 rushing yards from 1,000 and that will be a motivating factor.

If Foreman was 100 percent healthy, he would be a very good start. Monitor his health and assume that if he plays, he’s going to try to go big.