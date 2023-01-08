Should you start DJ Moore in DFS in Week 18?

The Carolina Panthers were forced to throw last week in a 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That meant wide receiver D.J. Moore could continue his late-season surge. With a Week 18 season finale against the New Orleans Saints on tap, can Moore put up another big game to improve his leverage for a big contract in the offseason?

Should you start DJ Moore in NFL DFS in Week 18?

DJ Moore will cost $6,100 against the Saints this week.

The Panthers are a run team and want to be a run team. Last week the Bucs forced them to throw and there were some moments of success with Moore and Sam Darnold. Moore had six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

It feels like someone is going to have a big game in the Saints-Panthers matchup. Outside of a zero-catch week against the Seattle Seahawks on December 11, Moore has been in tune with Darnold since the latter took over as the full-time quarterback. He is clearly Darnold’s favorite target and has emerged as the top receiver in the offense.

Moore had just one catch for two yards in a 22-14 win over the Saints in Week 3, but that was when Baker Mayfield was skipping passes to his receivers. Darnold make sure Moore eats a little more this week and he appears to be a start with a 15-18 point ceiling, but a high enough floor that the cost is fine.