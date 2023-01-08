Should you start Alvin Kamara in DFS in Week 18?

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are meeting a game that will only have meaning when it comes to the order of the 2023 NFL Draft. The secondary story of the game could be running back Alvin Kamara. There will be a ton of trade chatter involving Kamara this offseason, so Sunday could be his final act for the Saints.

Should you start Alvin Kamara in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Alvin Kamara is priced at $6,600.

The downtick in touches has kept Kamara from having another breakout season. The running back only broke 100 yards once this year and has only accumulated 100 total yards twice since November 7.

The Saints aren’t a great running team this season and that can explain Kamara's pedestrian numbers on the ground. What separates the back from other top running backs in the NFL is his ability to change the game as a receiver. Last week in a 20-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kamara had one catch for seven yards.

Carolina contained Kamara in an earlier contest this season. He had 61 yards rushing and two catches (on seven targets) for 12 yards. In what could likely be his final game with New Orleans, Kamara might look to go out in style.

It’s a risky start given his up-and-down production over the past two months, but Kamara might be in line to reward those who put him in their DFS lineups.